REPORT: Ohio State Vs. Michigan Being Canceled Might Cost Fox Nearly $20 Million

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Fox might be out a ton of cash with Ohio State not playing Michigan this Saturday.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes won’t play this season after Michigan had to cancel the game because of coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Fox might lose a ton of cash. According to Sportico, the game between the two teams last season generated $18.5 million for the network.

That money has simply evaporated into thin air this season without the Wolverines and Michigan taking the field.

That’s a ton of money for Fox to lose over a single game being canceled but it just goes to speak to the importance of the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry.

It’s arguably the greatest rivalry in all of college sports. The only other one that might be in the conversation is Alabama/Auburn.

 

It’s simply a mind-boggling number to even think about, but it’s just the latest blunt reminder of the impact of coronavirus on sports.

 

Hopefully, Ohio State is still able to finish out the season strong and punch a ticket to the playoff. The last thing the B1G and networks need is to lose more money on cancelations.