REPORT: Ohio State Vs. Michigan Being Canceled Might Cost Fox Nearly $20 Million

Fox might be out a ton of cash with Ohio State not playing Michigan this Saturday.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes won’t play this season after Michigan had to cancel the game because of coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.” pic.twitter.com/IHXOD6lXyj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2020

Now, Fox might lose a ton of cash. According to Sportico, the game between the two teams last season generated $18.5 million for the network.

That money has simply evaporated into thin air this season without the Wolverines and Michigan taking the field.

The cancelled Ohio State-Michigan game will cost @FOXSports ~$18.5 million, according to @crupicrupicrupi Really curious how much of these losses are passed down to the conference. We reported that the Pac-12 loses nearly $5 million for each lost game.https://t.co/Bv63uyMeTk — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) December 9, 2020

That’s a ton of money for Fox to lose over a single game being canceled but it just goes to speak to the importance of the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry.

It’s arguably the greatest rivalry in all of college sports. The only other one that might be in the conversation is Alabama/Auburn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

It’s simply a mind-boggling number to even think about, but it’s just the latest blunt reminder of the impact of coronavirus on sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Hopefully, Ohio State is still able to finish out the season strong and punch a ticket to the playoff. The last thing the B1G and networks need is to lose more money on cancelations.