REPORT: Woman Goes To Buy Snack For Pet Lizard, Wins $200,000

A Virginia woman won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after she went to pick up a snack for her pet lizard.

Charlene Goad of Henry County, Virginia, and her husband found the Fas Mart they went to didn’t have worms in stock for her pet lizard, named George, but her husband decided to buy a lottery ticket before they left, WSLS 10 reported. (RELATED: Michigan Man Reportedly Wins $2 Million In Lottery After Receiving Wrong Ticket)

“He said the green seven just kept popping out at him,” she told Virginia Lottery officials, according to the local TV station. Goad’s husband ended up purchasing four tickets.

We can only hope a wormy feast is in George the lizard’s future! https://t.co/mSqimMBCk2 — WSLS 10 (@wsls) December 9, 2020

As her husband drove, Goad scratched one of the tickets only to discover it was a $200,000 winner, the outlet reported.

“I said, ‘It’s not real! I don’t believe it!’” she recalled, WSLS 10 reported.

Goad became the sixth person to win the top prize in the Jewel 7s game (game #1773), which means are still four unclaimed $200,000 winning tickets, according to Virginia Lottery, the Virginia station said.

She said she hopes she can pay off her mortgage with her winnings, according to the station.