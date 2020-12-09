Save On These Gifts Perfect For Your Favorite Gamers This Holiday Season

Feeling lost about what to get the favorite gamers in your life this holiday? We’ve got you covered with 20 must-have gizmos and gadgets that any gamer would appreciate. And the best part? They’re all perfectly priced to fit into any budget. Happy Holidays, indeed.

Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case – $40.95

Built exclusively for Nintendo Switch, this charging kit gives you up to double the playtime and even comes with a built-in kickstand that keeps the console from laying flat and overheating.

Loot Gaming: 3-Month Subscription – $65.90

Truly a gift that keeps on giving, this subscription box gives you four to six items from the biggest gaming universes out there for three months — and each box is valued at $60 bucks or more!

Nintendo Switch Lite 8000mAh Portable Charging Case with Stand – $29.99

If you’re worried about your battery going dead while in the throws of a high-stakes game on your Nintendo Switch, this handy charging case comes to the rescue with an additional 10 hours of battery life. It even comes with a sturdy built-in kickstand for easy viewing.

HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset – $103.99

Enjoy professional-quality audio and sound with this great gaming headset compatible with PC, XBOX, PS4, and more. And since its microphone is detachable, you can easily use the set for silent gaming.

CORE 17″ Gaming Backpack with Molded Panel – $129.99

A two-time VIP Award Winner, this versatile backpack is perfect for transporting all game-related tech with a scan-fast compartment, convenient and spacious pockets, a USB charging port, and more.

Periphio Red Gaming PC, Intel Quad Core i7 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, Windows 10, GTX 1650 SUPER Graphics Card, RGB, HDMI, Wi-Fi (Renewed) – $769.97

This game system takes your playing up a notch — or five — with a powerful Quad-Core Intel Core i7 processor, the latest generation GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card, new 512 GB Periphio Solid State Drive technology, and more.

Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller – $39.99

This wireless controller makes gaming way more fun with up to 10 hours of immersive, wireless game control along with analog, turbo acceleration, and multimedia functions.

4-in-1 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock – $17.99

This must-have dock can charge up to four joy-con controllers at once so you’ll never have to stop the fun to wait for replenishing batteries. And thanks to its easy to read LED lights, you’ll know the charging status of each individual controller.

Ninja Dragon Stealth 7 Wireless Silent LED Backlit Mouse – $27.99

This wireless mouse takes your gaming skills up a notch with exquisite positioning and maneuvering capabilities, ergonomic buttons and a scroll wheel, and so much more.

Game Developer and Player Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus – $99.99

Develop your dream-game with this massive bundle that has everything you need, from a dependable VPN to the Ultimate Guide to Game Development with Unity and so much more. It even includes a 12-month subscription to Playstation Plus!

Periphio Phantom Gaming PC, Intel Quad Core i7 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, Windows 10, GTX 1660 Super 6GB Graphics Card, HDMI, Wi-Fi – $924.99

This affordable Hybrid Renewed gaming system features upgraded graphics, better game performance, a powerful 8-thread Intel Core i7 processor, and more, perfect for gaming and streaming.

Periphio Spectre Gaming PC, Intel Quad Core i7 3.3GHz, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, Windows 10, GTX 1660 Super 6GB Graphics Card, HDMI, Wi-Fi – $1034.99

Not only does this brilliantly repurposed gaming system boast high-quality graphics and superior performance, but it also has a tempered glass side panel so you can see all the awesome hardware inside.

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch – $42.99

Featuring a Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, an advanced DSP algorithm, and streaming audio capabilities, this is one of the best chatting-while-gaming gadgets out there.

Generic Mini Gaming Console (AV + HDMI Adapter Output) – $49.95

Revisit over 600 of your favorite childhood games on this mini-console that you can connect right to your TV screen. And since it’s super lightweight, you can easily take it to friends’ houses, on trips, and more.

Retro Mini Built-In 400 Video Game Handheld Console – $24.95

This pocket-sized console lets you enjoy some of your favorite retro games from anywhere. But unlike the ones you used to play with back in the day, this little guy can be connected to your TV for a more immersive gaming experience.

Retro Inspired 820-Game HDMI Console – $49.99

Pre-loaded with over 600 of your favorite retro games from the ’80s and ’90s, this console lets the whole family take a trip down memory lane! Plus, the controllers boast an ergonomic design for efficient, comfortable playing.

Portable Game Pad with 400 Games + 2nd Player Controller – $26.99

This arcade-style console will take you way back, with hundreds of retro games right at your very fingertips! Enjoy up to five hours of playtime, whether you’re playing on the handheld console or with a partner on your TV.

Dual Charging Stand Kit for X-BOX One & Series X Controllers – $29.99

This dual-charging port ensures you’re never waiting around to charge your controllers one at a time in between games and takes just two hours to fully juice those puppies up.

Dual Charging Station for PS5 Wireless Controller – $21.99

Cut charging time in half with this game-changing wireless dock designed exclusively for PS5 controllers. Equipped with dual outputs, you can charge both controllers at once and monitor their status thanks to the dock’s built-in LED lights.

Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 Wireless Controller – $20.99

Charging your PS5 controllers shouldn’t be complicated. That’s why this dual-charging dock is a must-have for any gamer, ensuring both controllers get juiced-up simultaneously and quickly so you can get back to business.

