Surf Championships Cancelled After Shark Attacks, Eats A Man’s Board

A surfing competition was cancelled after a 56-year-old man was attacked by a shark Tuesday morning near Honolua Bay, Hawaii, according to NBC News.

The 56-year-old man who remains unidentified by officials had been paddling out from the coast of Maui, NBC News reported. The man was then taken to a hospital and admitted for surgery.

Due to the circumstances officials decided to suspend the World Surf League’s Maui Pro, which had already began earlier this past week. (RELATED: Surfer Attacked By Shark In Australia Manages To Swim To Shore, Walks 1000 Feet For Help)

“There will be no competition at the Maui Pro today following a shark incident,” The World Surf League wrote on Twitter. “The WSL is working with authorities and our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The Maui Pro is on hold until further notice.”

The surfer who was attacked by the shark was not competing in the competition.