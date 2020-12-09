Stacey Abrams Comes In Last On Forbes’ List Of 100 Most Powerful Women In The World

One time Democratic Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came in last place on Forbes’ list of the 100 most powerful women in the world.

Forbes chose Abrams based on her involvement in the political arena, noting “Fair Fight,” a voting rights organization based in Georgia that Abrams founded.

“Abrams founded Fair Fight after losing the 2018 gubernatorial race by fewer than 55,000 votes, which observers attributed to voter suppression,” Forbes wrote. “Fair Fight seeks to protect the right to vote in all states, not just Georgia. ‘We changed the trajectory of the nation,’ Abrams said in November.”

Abrams initially denied the 2018 election results after she lost by less than two percent. Abrams suggested the election was stolen from her through means of voter suppression. Abrams argued Republican Gov. Brian Kemp purged the voter roles prior to the election when he was Georgia’s Secretary of State.

However, the Heritage Foundation noted that “Georgia was in full compliance with requirements of the National Voter Registration Act.”

Forbes also wrote that through Fair Fight, Abrams has raised $34 million in the last month of the 2020 general election alone. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg: Georgia Republicans Probably Wish They Had Made Stacey Abrams Governor)

The outlet also credits Abrams for “organizing a grassroots movement that helped register more than 800,000 Georgian residents to vote in 2020.”

Other women who made the list include Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who came in third place, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and actress Reese Witherspoon.