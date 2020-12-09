‘We Are Everywhere’: Large Swastika Sticker Found On Anne Frank Memorial

Swastika stickers were found defacing an Anne Frank memorial in Idaho Tuesday, according to Idaho 6 News.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, located in downtown Boise, was defaced with swastika stickers that read, “we are everywhere,” Idaho 6 News reported.

Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, home of the Idaho Anne Frank Memorial, posted on their Facebook page that the vandalism took place on Tuesday, noting they “fear for what is happening to our community.”

https://www.facebook.com/wassmuthcenter/posts/3818175601537725

On a statue of Anne Frank holding her diary, her diary was covered with a swastika sticker, according to Idaho 6 News. Another sticker was discovered on the “Spiral of Injustice” memorial, according to Idaho 6 News.

“The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate,” the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights said in a post on Facebook.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate. Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

This vandalism occurred in the wake of over 2,000 anti-Semitic incidents, the highest rate in decades, in the United States in 2019, according to the Anti-Defamation League.