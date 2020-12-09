U.N. Commissioner Blames ‘America First’ For Human Rights ‘Setbacks’

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed confidence Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden would correct the human rights “setbacks” caused by President Donald Trump and his policies.

Bachelet blamed these setbacks on Trump’s “America First” policy and said that the initiatives stemming from it had directly harmed several groups, The Hill reported.

Specifically, the former Chilean president took issue with the Trump administration’s stance towards the “rights of women, of LGBT persons, migrants” and “journalists,” according to The Independent.

“President-elect Biden has made a series of promising pledges. For example expansion of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections, an increase of the number of refugees to be resettled, end of family separation, end to the construction of the border wall, and an overhaul of the asylum system,” Bachelet said, The Independent reported.

Trump had sought to end DACA in 2017, but a U.S. District Court ordered earlier in December that the program be reinstated.

Bachelet also approved of Biden’s pledge to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate, The Hill reported. Trump officially withdrew the U.S. from the Agreement in November of this year. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Points Out Elitist Hypocrisy On Climate Change And Private Jets)