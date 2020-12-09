Daily US COVID Deaths Reach Over 3,000 — A New Record

The U.S. recorded more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, which marks a new daily high, according to NBC News data.

The previous high, at more than 2,800, was reported April 22, according to NBC. The COVID Tracking Project separately recorded 3,054 deaths Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit a new high Wednesday, with 106,688 patients in hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 210k cases, and a record 106,688 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals. There were 3,054 reported deaths today — the highest single-day total to date. pic.twitter.com/LcgzPJZdO6 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday during CBS News’ the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit that the upcoming holiday season could lead to further spikes in cases, adding he will be skipping Christmas gatherings this year. Fauci previously warned that Thanksgiving travel could result in a surge of infections. (RELATED: Fauci Discourages Americans From Traveling And Gathering Over Christmas)

“You go through Christmas and Hanukkah, you go through the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and then you have another celebration on New Year’s,” Fauci said. “That extends that vulnerable period by two or three times what you do in Thanksgiving.”

“We’re starting to see infections that are emerging from what otherwise seemed like benign settings, namely a typical gathering of 10 or so people in a social setting,” Fauci continued.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told Axios Monday that Americans could see a widely available vaccine by the second quarter of 2021.

“My expectation is that next year we return to normalcy in our lives thanks to the incredible work of Operation Warp Speed and these vaccines, as well as the therapeutics,” Azar said.

More than 280,000 people in the U.S. have died due to COVID-19, according to the COVID Tracking Project.