Vanderbilt Commodores Women’s Basketball Team Won’t Stand For The National Anthem, Will Remain In The Locker Room

The women’s basketball team at Vanderbilt won’t stand for the national anthem during the season.

In a statement tweeted by Simon Gibbs, the Commodores announced that they will remain in the locker room during the national anthem this season “to mourn and commemorate the racial injustices that have taken place in the United States.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball will remain in the locker room for the national anthem this season. Powerful gesture from head coach Stephanie White and co., who—at least to my knowledge—may have been the first WBB program to kneel for the anthem a few years back. Their message: pic.twitter.com/hpzOvrmLBr — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) December 8, 2020

Remember that old question kids would be asked about a tree falling in the woods and if it makes a sound if nobody is around?

Well, we’re about to see that question play out in real life with this situation. As Clay Travis pointed out, the Vandy women’s team might have “six total fans in the country.”

The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team, which has, to be generous, six total fans in the country, announces they will not come out of the locker room for the national anthem this season. https://t.co/dnvN843UaA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 9, 2020

I mean, I’m all for protesting on your own time, but the fact that a women’s college team is now refusing to come out for the national anthem is an absolute joke.

They don’t have fans to begin with, the announcement is the only thing that’ll bring them attention and it’ll have no impact of any kind.

What does it say about the Commodores that this is probably the most attention they’ve ever received?

When you wear the uniform, you represent the university, all the students and alumni, the boosters and by some extension the state.

It’s not the time or place. I’d also point out that the TV ratings would likely tank, but we all know that nobody is clearing their Thursday night schedule to watch the Vandy women’s team.

Finally, Vandy appears to be trying to win the woke Olympics. First, Sarah Fuller started a Heisman campaign by kicking against Missouri and the women’s basketball team won’t stand for the anthem. Everything is going great in Nashville!

