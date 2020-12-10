Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats Goes On Incredible Rant About Coronavirus, Shines A Light On Mental Health

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats went on an incredible rant about coronavirus Thursday.

We’ve seen a lot of coaches weigh in on the virus over the past nine months, but Oats was like a machine gun when addressing the media on the topic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He asked why he still needs to wear a mask after already contracting the virus, questioned whether Coach K would want to cancel games if Duke hadn’t lost twice, implied some coaches don’t actually give a damn because they wear their masks like a chinstrap and then made it crystal clear that he wants the game to keep happening.

Alabama coach Nate Oats: “Do you think if Coach K hadn’t lost his two non-coonference games at home that he would still be saying that?” Oats: “We 100 percent should be playing basketball.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2020

Most importantly, he shined a light on mental health and said, “Humans aren’t made to sit alone in isolation for weeks and weeks on end. We have to be careful with how we do life, but we still have to do life.”

Take a seat and enjoy the show in the video from Roger Hoover below.

????????????NATE OATS ???????????? “We 100% should be playing basketball.” pic.twitter.com/QoHbML9Lwu — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) December 10, 2020

I don’t care what your feelings are on coronavirus at all, you have to admit that rant was awesome. You can tell that has been weighing on his mind a lot, and he just went down a damn checklist of items.

Good for Oats. Again, it doesn’t matter how you feel, you have to respect the passion. He wasn’t just speaking for the sake of speaking.

He’s saying stuff because he believes it, and I always respect people who are passionate.

final image of this clip pic.twitter.com/6TVzHP95sE — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) December 10, 2020

Props to Oats for keeping it real.