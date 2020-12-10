Arkansas Man Wins Christmas With Tree Made Of Deer Antler Sheds

An Arkansas man hands down won Christmas this year after making a Christmas tree entirely of deer antler sheds.

“This one will probably be the last tree we ever have, because I don’t plan on ever taking it down,” Jeff Jester, of Warren, told Fox News in piece published Wednesday, along with a picture of his stunning tree artwork. (RELATED: Santa Will Be 6 Feet Away From Kids Behind Plexiglass At Malls Due To COVID-19)

“I’ve had them put away in bins in my shop for several years,” he added, as he explained how the idea came about when his wife Meggan had suggested they replace the artificial tree they always put up during Christmas time with a fresh one. (RELATED: Macy’s Cancels 160-Year-Old Christmas Tradition Due To Pandemic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

But Jeff had other ideas.

“She’s always wanted me to do something with those antlers,” the Arkansas man explained. “So I washed them off, laid them out from large to small, and went to work putting them together.”

Jester said his wife is really the “creative one” and helped him make the tree a reality.

“We probably put about 15, 16 hours of work in the tree, and once it started coming together, she could actually see it,” Jeff shared. “She got excited about it — we both got excited about it.”

Jester also shared that now he’s getting requests for him to make custom Christmas trees for other people after they have seen what he was able to do with the deer antler sheds.

“We had gotten a lot of requests to build these trees for other people, and so now we’re looking into it,” the crafty man told the outlet.