Autopsy Shows New Hampshire House Speaker Died Of Coronavirus

New Hampshire House Speaker Richard Hinch died from coronavirus, an autopsy revealed Thursday.

The 71-year-old Republican passed away Wednesday, just one week after being sworn into office, according to a report by the Washington Examiner. New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined the cause of death to be COVID-19. (RELATED: University of New Hampshire Fraternity Suspended After Party Linked To 11 New COVID Cases)

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu called for all flags to be flown at half-staff in observance of Hinch’s passing, remarking that “his loss will be felt greatly by the people of this state.”

New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse echoed this sentiment, saying, “Going forward without Dick will be very difficult but I have confidence that, in our sorrow, the members of the House and the Senate will all rally and live up to his memory,” according to the Concord Monitor.

Today the Office of the Speaker of the House Announced the passing of Speaker Dick Hinch. Profoundly sad news. See our press release below: pic.twitter.com/NEv9cXazvk — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) December 9, 2020

Upon his election as speaker, Hinch had made a speech urging legislators on both sides of the aisle to view each other as “friends and colleagues” rather than opponents.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, who made the announcement about the autopsy Thursday, said that Hinch’s family wishes for privacy as they grieve their loss.