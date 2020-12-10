Ravens’ Dez Bryant Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List After Sharing He ‘Tested Negative’

Ravens’ Dez Bryant has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list after he had tweeted that he “tested negative” in back to back tests.

“After all that, this: Ravens placed WR Dez Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Baltimore wide receiver was preparing to take the field Tuesday and play the Dallas Cowboys when he was notified of his positive coronavirus test and was pulled off the field. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

At the time, the Bryant tweeted that he was planning to “quit” the rest of the season over the situation.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested,” the player wrote. “My shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF.”

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season,” he added. “I can’t deal with this.”

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Then on Thursday, the NFL superstar tweeted that he had taken back to back tests and the results were “negative” for the coronavirus.

“I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it.”

I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 10, 2020

Byrant will now miss the Ravens’ Monday night game against the Browns in order to quarantine for 10 days, according to ProFootballTalk.com.