‘Better Than Ever’: Rudy Giuliani Released From Hospital

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, tweeted on Wednesday that he’s been released from the hospital after being infected with COVID-19.

“My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous,” Giuliani tweeted.

“I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever. Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team. The advice of the WH Dr. Sean Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable,” Giuliani tweeted.

Trump tweeted on Dec.6 that Giuliani had tested positive for the virus. Giuliani was admitted to the Georgetown University Medical Center, according to someone aware of Giuliani’s condition, but hadn’t the authority to publicly speak, according to The New York Times.

“Extra special appreciation for my son Andrew’s loving care, my friend and co-host Dr. Maria encouraging me to get the right treatment and @realdonaldtrump for his advice, support and friendship. He’s not only a great President, he’s a good friend,” Giuliani tweeted. (RELATED: Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s Son, Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19)

Following Trump’s announcement of Giuliani’s diagnosis, critics mocked the former New York City mayor on Twitter.

Giuliani said on Wednesday “Bernie & Sid In The Morning” that he was going to be discharged from the hospital that day, TalkRadio 77 WABC tweeted.

“Calls the remedesivir treatment, a miracle drug that made him feel ’10 years younger!'” TalkRadio 77 WABC tweeted.

The president entrusted Giuliani with overseeing the campaign lawsuits regarding results of the election, four people familiar with the move said, according to another New York Times report. Trump also entrusted Giuliani with communications regarding the lawsuits, the four sources said, according to the NYT.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

