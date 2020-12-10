Biden To Campaign In Georgia On Tuesday As Early Voting Kicks Off In Senate Runoffs

President-elect Joe Biden will head to Georgia to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Biden-Harris transition team announced in a statement Thursday morning.

Warnock and Ossoff are running against incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively. Early voting ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs begins Dec. 14. Currently, Ossoff leads Perdue by less than one percentage point in Real Clear Politics polling average, while Warnock’s lead over Loeffler has extended to 7 points in the same aggregate. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Go To War With Former Democrat ‘Con Artists’ Lin Wood And Sidney Powell Over Senate Runoff Comments)

NEWS: @JoeBiden will travel to Georgia to campaign for Jon @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock on Tuesday, December 15. The president-elect’s visit will happen during the first week of early voting for the January 5th Senate runoffs. — Briana K. Stewart (@BrianaKStewart) December 10, 2020

The Atlanta Journal Constitution noted that Biden’s trip — his first since the 2020 election — comes directly on the heels of state electors formally casting electoral college ballots certifying Biden’s general election victory.

Despite calls from some of President Donald Trump’s supporters to boycott the Senate runoff, the president himself has urged Republicans to vote for Loeffler and Perdue to maintain the GOP’s majority in the Senate. He, Vice President Mike Pence and several high-profile Republicans have hosted a series of campaign rallies in recent weeks.

The White House did not immediately return Daily Caller’s inquiries on when or if the president will next rally in Georgia in support of the Republican candidates.