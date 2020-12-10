Chicago Bears Go Remote After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Chicago Bears have halted in-person activities because of coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears announced Thursday that they were going remote after the team was "notified that we had a positive COVID-19 test."

You can read the entire statement in Rapoport’s tweet below.

The #Bears will be working remotely today after a positive COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/w7pjQFbext — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2020

As of right now, the Bears are scheduled to play the Texans this upcoming Sunday. While I’m sure some people will panic, there’s no reason to get spun up over one test.

Again, it’s one positive case within the organization, and the Bears have reacted by going remote. It’s the smart thing to do.

Unless we hear about several more positive tests between now and Sunday, I see no reason to worry. Of course, that’s very possible, but we just don’t have any reason to overreact right now.

As a betting man, I’d bet that the Bears play the Texans as scheduled.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them, but there’s no reason right now to be anything other than relaxed about this situation.