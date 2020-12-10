China Has ‘Iron Crotch’ Kung Fu Masters Who Smash Logs Into Their Private Parts

China has Kung Fu masters that are solely focused on a style of martial arts known as “iron crotch kung fu.”

One of the techniques used during the martial arts style is pummeling a man’s crotch with a steel-plated log about 6.5 feet in length that weighs about 88 pounds, according to an article published Wednesday by Reuters.

Chinese “iron crotch” kung fu masters fight to preserve a painful-looking tradition https://t.co/KnlZutxDm8 pic.twitter.com/2Ck5b00kn7 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 9, 2020

“When you practise iron crotch kung fu, as long as you push yourself, you will feel great,” head of the Juntun Martial Arts Academy Wang Liutai told the outlet.

If you thought "iron crotch kung fu" was bad, just wait until you find out about all the rest of the kinds of martial arts they also have.

“We also have iron throat, iron head, iron chest, and iron back as well,” said master 53-year-old Tang Xiaocheng.

That doesn’t sound very nice or pleasant, but I guess it could be fun. Apparently there were over 200 people practicing iron crotch kung fu in a central Chinese village, but now there are only roughly 20, according to Reuters.

If you were wondering if affects your ability to have kids, Wang says no.

“Please don’t worry about this,” Wang told Reuters. “If practicing this damaged this part of the body permanently, then over time no one would do it.”

“The more you practice, the stronger you become,” he added.