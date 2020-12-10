‘I Wasn’t Jumping For Joy’: Chris Rock Reveals What He Expects From A Biden Presidency

Comedian Chris Rock claimed he is “kind of optimistic” for president elect Joe Biden’s presidency.

Rock said he hopes the government doesn’t go back to “business as usual” amid the ongoing pandemic during an interview published Wednesday by Deadline.

⭐ @chrisrock Q&A ⭐ His childhood inspiration for #FargoFX, loneliness during Covid and the “Supreme Court Of Science” that America needs nowhttps://t.co/VaPQrZyVdp — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 9, 2020

“When Biden won, I wasn’t jumping for joy,” Rock told the outlet. “I was like Tom Hanks in Cast Away; I just wanted to hug Helen Hunt [Laughs]. You know, he’s not jumping for joy when he sees the ship. He’s just like, ‘Where’s Helen Hunt, man? I’ve been eating coconuts for years. Can I just f*cking hold Helen Hunt?'”

Rock suggested Biden create a Supreme Court of Science to deal with things similar to the coronavirus pandemic in the future. (RELATED: Chris Rock Claimed His Nonverbal Learning Disorder Contributed To His Divorce)

“The same way we had the Department of Homeland Security after 3000 people died, I would hope that Mr. Biden institutes some scientific department—like, the Supreme Court of Science, just for the lack of a better name—that would be in charge of anything medical or environmental,” Rock told Deadline. “Basically, I would hope that the government instills a mechanism, so that if there’s ever anything environmental or medical, this mechanism would take over—thus, eliminating politics out of a life-and-death situation.”

Rock went on to criticize Trump by claiming the president showed us the “weakness” of our government.

“Well, Donald Trump showed us the weakness of our government,” Rock told the outlet. “Now, it’s up to Joe Biden and Congress and the Senate to get rid of those weaknesses—to instill safeguards that actually protect us from unqualified, mad men and mad women, so that we never have to be at the mercy of a person that does not exhibit empathy and competence.”