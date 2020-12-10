Democrats Savage Feinstein In Cruel New Yorker Piece After She Fails To Destroy Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was the focus of an anonymously-sourced New Yorker piece Thursday that suggested her cognitive decline.

Quoting several current and former Senate aides, some of whom worked for other senators, the article painted Feinstein as a formerly-great legislator who had lost her fastball. Beginning with a recent tech hearing during which Feinstein appeared to ask Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the same question twice, the piece went on to cite aides who said short-term memory lapses were not uncommon for her. (RELATED: Hot Mic Reportedly Catches Dianne Feinstein Comment About Amy Coney Barrett’s Religion)

.@JaneMayerNYer “they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset.” https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020

One aide to another senator described what he called a “Kabuki” meeting in which Feinstein’s staff tried to steer her through a proposed piece of legislation that she protested was “just words” which “make no sense.” — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020

Feinstein’s staff has said that sometimes she seems herself, and other times unreachable. “The staff is in such a bad position,” a former Senate aide who still has business in Congress said. “They have to defend her and make her seem normal.” — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020

According to the piece, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was concerned enough about Feinstein that he sent a former aide to keep Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings under control.

According to several sources, Chuck Schumer was so worried that Dianne Feinstein would mismanage Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings that he installed a trusted former aide to make sure the hearings didn’t go off the rails.https://t.co/jniLVY96qA — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 10, 2020

The theatrics that had marked the 2018 confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh were largely absent from Barrett’s hearings, and in a moment of bipartisan respect, Feinstein embraced Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. She thanked him for holding the hearings, and was immediately criticized for consorting with Graham.

Schumer also reportedly encouraged Feinstein to step aside from her leadership role after the hearings were over and Barrett was confirmed. She did step down, just three weeks after the election, but some still thought that Feinstein’s willingness to embrace Graham and her failure to stall Barrett’s confirmation were the events that prompted Thursday’s article.

