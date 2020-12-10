Politics

Democrats Savage Feinstein In Cruel New Yorker Piece After She Fails To Destroy Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Dianne Feinstein attacked the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was the focus of an anonymously-sourced New Yorker piece Thursday that suggested her cognitive decline.

Quoting several current and former Senate aides, some of whom worked for other senators, the article painted Feinstein as a formerly-great legislator who had lost her fastball. Beginning with a recent tech hearing during which Feinstein appeared to ask Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the same question twice, the piece went on to cite aides who said short-term memory lapses were not uncommon for her. (RELATED: Hot Mic Reportedly Catches Dianne Feinstein Comment About Amy Coney Barrett’s Religion)

According to the piece, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was concerned enough about Feinstein that he sent a former aide to keep Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings under control.

The theatrics that had marked the 2018 confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh were largely absent from Barrett’s hearings, and in a moment of bipartisan respect, Feinstein embraced Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. She thanked him for holding the hearings, and was immediately criticized for consorting with Graham.

Schumer also reportedly encouraged Feinstein to step aside from her leadership role after the hearings were over and Barrett was confirmed. She did step down, just three weeks after the election, but some still thought that Feinstein’s willingness to embrace Graham and her failure to stall Barrett’s confirmation were the events that prompted Thursday’s article.