Dez Bryant Says He’s ‘Not Excited’ About Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant isn’t pleased with his recent coronavirus test results.

Prior to the Ravens playing the Cowboys, Bryant was pulled off of the field Tuesday night during warmups after a positive test. He said he was done for the year because of the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

However, it sounds like might not actually have coronavirus. Bryant tweeted Thursday afternoon that he’s tested negative twice and is “not excited about it.”

I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 10, 2020

How the hell can you not be pumped about not having coronavirus? I’m sure it’s a frustrating situation for Bryant that he might have missed a game while being negative, but it’s far from the end of the world.

If my choices are missing a game because of a false positive and actually having coronavirus, I’ll choose the first option every single time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant)

The question now is whether or not he’s actually going to follow through with his threat to stop playing.

If I had to guess, I’d guess the answer to that is no. Once the dust settles and he relaxes, I’m sure he’ll be back on the field, especially if he’s actually totally healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant)

This situation is just the latest example of the chaos of trying to play sports during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a wild situation to be living through!