Disney+ Hits 86 Million Subscribers Since Launching, Blows Away Expectations

Business is absolutely booming for Disney+.

According to The Verge, Disney announced Thursday that the streaming site has 86 million subscribers since launching in November of 2019. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Just how impressive is that number? It was a goal Disney was looking to hit in 2024! Instead, the company got the job done by the end of 2020.

Is business booming for Disney+ or is business absolutely booming? I’m not sure who deserves the most credit for meeting this goal years ahead of time, but I hope they get a damn good raise.

The fact Disney+ has 86 million subscribers is also a testament to what can happen when you throw all your weight into producing an awesome original series.

Disney knew “Star Wars” fans were craving awesome content, and they delivered with “The Mandalorian.” It’s the crown jewel of the streaming service, and it’s captivated the entertainment world.

Obviously, the numbers reflect the fact that people are responding.

Finally, as I’ve said many times, the streaming wars are great for consumers. The better Disney+ does, the more Netflix is required to work and come up with new ideas.

Embrace the streaming wars! Embrace the wars!