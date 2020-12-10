Dolly Parton Truly Might Be ‘An Angel’ After Pulling A Child Actress Out Of The Way From An Oncoming Car

Dolly Parton truly might be “an angel” after she pulled a child actress out of the way of an oncoming car on the set of her Netflix Christmas movie.

Talia Hill, the 74-year-old actress’ co-star, shared with Inside Edition that she had left the set of the movie “Christmas on the Square” to get a cup of hot chocolate when the “Nine to Five” star probably “saved” her life. The clip was noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Hill said she heard the direction from producers to return to their positions and it was while she was headed back that she felt someone “grabbed” her and “pulled” her back” out of the way of an oncoming vehicle. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces ‘Surprise’ Online Release Of 93 Classic Songs To Help Entertain During Coronavirus Pandemic)

WATCH:

“And I looked up and it was Dolly Parton,” Hill explained. “I was like, surprised, I was like [gasp].”

“And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know,'” she added of her interaction with the legendary country singer.

“Cause she plays an angel in the movie,” Talia continued. “And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!'”

In November, Dolly‘s latest Christmas film dropped on the streaming site and it gets its name from one of the songs on her new Christmas album.

In a recent interview, Parton talked about how she would have liked to put on a holiday special to go with the album, but due to the coronavirus, that wasn’t possible, but maybe “next year.”

“I said maybe next year, I can get with all these artists and we can revive the album for Christmas next year and add some new and additional things and make a special,” the country singing icon shared with Entertainment Tonight Canada. “I believe in rolling as you go, you can’t give up, you just fit yourself into anything that’s happening. Be as productive as you can be.”