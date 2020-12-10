Ellen DeGeneres Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

TV show host Ellen DeGeneres revealed Thursday that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

DeGeneres assured fans that she is “feeling fine” and that she is following the “proper CDC guidelines,” according to a statement made on Twitter.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” DeGeneres said in the statement. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment On First Day Back)

Currently it is unclear if DeGeneres’ coronavirus diagnosis will affect the production of “The Ellen Show.” The show resumed production in September with no in-person audience and a series of in-person and virtual guest appearances.

If DeGeneres is fine, maybe we will continue to see her do the show from her home, but I guess it could prove hard to set up and do all by herself.

That’s sad. This time of the year is the best on “The Ellen Show.” The show was in the middle of doing the “12 Days Of Giveaways” and the guests on the show during the time of year are always next level as well.

Hopefully she continues to feel fine.