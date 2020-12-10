Fox News Reporter Gets Shooed Away After Asking Jill Biden About Hunter News

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins got “shooed away” along with the rest of the journalists after trying to ask Dr. Jill Biden about her son Hunter Biden’s tax investigation news Thursday.

Jill Biden spoke to the D.C. National Guard in her first solo event since President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech in November. One reporter “asked if she had a message for the American people” amid COVID-19, according to the pool report written by PBS NewsHour correspondent John Yang.

After Biden responded to this question, Jenkins asked about her son, at which point “wranglers” intervened.

“She [Jill Biden] was also asked for her reaction to news of Hunter Biden’s tax investigation— at which point the wranglers stepped in front of cameras and shooed us away,” Yang wrote.

WATCH:

Per pooler @johnyangtv, press was “shooed” away and “wranglers stepped in front of cameras” after @GriffJenkins asked Dr. Jill Biden her reaction to news of Hunter Biden’s tax investigation today. pic.twitter.com/vr6YFAPoL7 — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) December 10, 2020

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating Hunter in regards to potential tax crimes, he announced on Wednesday. Hunter’s statement was released through his father’s presidential transition team, which also issued a comment on the news. (RELATED: Hunter’s Lawyers, Biden Transition Burned CNN Something Fierce On The Tax News)

Federal prosecutors have also investigated Hunter with regards to potential money laundering and his foreign ties, according to a report published Wednesday evening by Politico.

Biden is standing by his son amid the investigation and said in a statement that he “is deeply proud of” Hunter.