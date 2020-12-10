George Clooney’s Hospitalized After Losing Too Much Weight For Latest Movie Role

George Clooney had to be hospitalized with pancreatitis after he said he was “trying too hard” to get ready for his role in Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” and lost 28 pounds.

“I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” the 59-year-old actor shared with U.K.’s Mirror. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: George Clooney’s Wife ‘Furious’ After Scooter Accident Lands Him In Hospital)

“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Isn’t Expected To Be On Netflix Until 2020)

“We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work,” Clooney continued. “But it certainly helped with the character.”

In “The Midnight Sky,” Clooney plays the part of an astronomer who survives an apocalyptic event. Days before the superstar was set to start filming he had to be rushed to the hospital with stomach pains, that were later diagnosed as pancreatitis. And it took weeks for him to recover.

At one point, the “Ocean’s Eleven” star talked about how he also had to grow a grizzly beard for the role — which his wife, Amal Clooney, wasn’t really “happy” about.

“I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it, which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard,'” the “Up in the Air” star shared. “But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess.”

Clooney and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and have 3-year-old twins together, a son and daughter.