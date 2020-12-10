Watch The New Trailer For ‘Greenland’ With Gerard Butler

A new trailer has dropped for “Greenland,” and the movie looks like a rush of adrenaline.

The plot of the film with Gerard Butler, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A man and his family embark on a dangerous journey as a comet hurtles toward Earth.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That’s about as straightforward as you can get, and the latest preview will amp up fans for the disaster story. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait to see “Greenland.” It’s either going to be incredible or it’s going to be absolutely awful.

When it comes to disaster movies, there is no middle ground at all. They’re outstanding or they’re trash.

Seeing as how “Greenland” stars Gerard Butler, I really like our chances of getting an outstanding movie. We’re talking about one of the best actors in the game.

The idea of rushing to safety during an apocalyptic event certainly isn’t new, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.

“2012” was one of the most outrageous movies that I’ve ever seen, and I still had a ton of fun watching it. If “Greenland” is similar, then that’s more than good enough for me.

You can catch “Greenland” on demand starting December 18. You can 100% count on me seeing this one. There’s no doubt at all in my mind.