Puppy Previously Saved From Alligator’s Mouth Is Now A Police Detective

The puppy who was saved by his owner from an alligator in October in Florida has now become a Deputy Dog for its local sheriff’s office.

Gunner, a 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was sworn in by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, two months after being saved from the jaws alligator by his owner 74-year-old Richard Wilbanks in October. (RELATED: Man Saves His Dog From An Alligator In Incredible Viral Video)

The dramatic incident was caught on video that has gone viral, showing Wilbanks wrestling the alligator in his backyard pond to rescue his puppy.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno welcomed Gunner as the newest Deputy Dog with Wilbanks at his side in a Facebook video posted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Do you swear to uphold the constitutional law for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Gunner?” said Marceno. “Ok. This is a big day, okay? You are going to be a detective now. Here we go.”

Wilbanks said as soon as he heard that Gunner was in trouble, he jumped in without hesitation to fight off the alligator because he “wasn’t going to let him have his puppy for breakfast.”

Deputy Dogs is a program that recruits residents and their pets to serve as community lookouts while out on their daily walks.

“I’m a huge animal love so the ending of this story is great,” said Marceno.