CDC Predicts Up To 362,000 People Could Die From COVID-19 By January

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted that up to 362,000 could die from COVID-19 by Jan. 2, their website said Wednesday.

The CDC’s forecast projected 12,600 to 23,400 people will die of coronavirus “over the next four weeks,” according to the website. The forecast projected 332,000 to 362,000 total virus deaths by Jan. 2. (RELATED: CDC Tells Americans To ‘Stay At Home And Not Travel For Christmas)

The U.S. recorded a daily record of over 3,000 deaths from the virus, according to The Washington Post. The record happened as two vaccine candidates are getting closer to passing the last of the U.S.’s regulation barriers.

Over 106,000 people were hospitalized for the virus, which sets a new record, the Post reported.

The CDC advised Americans “to stay at home and not travel” during the holidays as they had previously done regarding Thanksgiving, Dr. Henry Walke, director of the Division of Preparedness and Emerging Infections (DPEI) in the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said in a briefing on Dec.2.

“We do have recommendations out related if people do travel, how to travel safely and now today, we’re also releasing guidance related to consider testing before and after travel,” Walke said in the briefing.

There are 289,531 reported coronavirus deaths in the U.S., according to The New York Times. On Dec.9, 3,055 died from the virus.

