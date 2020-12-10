Jimbo Fisher Says The College Football Playoff Has To Expand

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is a fan of expanding the College Football Playoff.

Right now, the Aggies are on the outside looking in on the playoff, and they likely will finish fifth or sixth in the playoff rankings.

If it was up to Fisher, the field would expand to possibly eight or more.

“Inevitably, it’s got to grow to make sure you’re getting everyone in that you need to get in,” Fisher told Paul Finebaum during a Wednesday interview when discussing the College Football Playoff.

You can watch his full comments below.

–Jimbo Fisher: “Inevitably (the @CFBPlayoff ) has got to grow to make sure you’re getting everyone in that you need to get in.” pic.twitter.com/52mQNqFpdx — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 9, 2020

I agree that the playoff should expand to eight teams. I think there’s a lot of people who feel that way. Take the P5 champions and three at-large bids.

If a G5 team is in the top 10 and undefeated, then they can have an at-large bid. It’s not a terribly difficult format, and I think people would like it a ton.

However, Fisher is out here talking about “getting everyone in that you need to get in.” What the hell does that even mean?

Is the College Football Playoff now March Madness? Are we going to expand the field to 16 or 32 teams? The entire point of the playoff is that it’s a limited field.

Once we open it up to the entire damn country, then it loses its magic.

Expand to eight teams, take the P5 champions and three at-large bids. It’s an easy situation to figure out. What you don’t do is keep opening it up to no end. That’s a terrible idea.