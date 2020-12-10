Here’s Where Kamala Harris’ Husband Will Be Working While She’s In The White House

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff will be spending his days as a professor at Georgetown Law while his wife assumes the second most powerful position in politics.

“I am delighted that Douglas Emhoff will be joining our faculty,” Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor said in a statement Thursday. “Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice. I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival.”

The first ever Second Gentleman, Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice, teaching Entertainment Law beginning in January for the spring semester. He will also serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy which is part of a new entertainment and media law initiative that will host numerous speakers and conduct various projects, according to the press release.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Ranked Third Most Powerful Woman In The World By Forbes)

Soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden told CBS’ Rita Braver in August that she also plans on continuing her role as an educator.

“If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach. It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession.”

While Second-Lady, Biden taught English at Northern Virginia Community College, according to the report.