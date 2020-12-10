LSU Announces Bowl Ban For The 2020 Football Season

LSU has self-imposed a 2020 bowl ban.

The football program announced Wednesday night that the team wouldn’t play in a bowl this season in response to an NCAA investigation. The investigation involved boosters and alleged payments to the family of a player, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Tigers previously banned Odell Beckham Jr. from the team’s facilities for two years after his little cash stunt at the national title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement in the tweet from Ross Dellenger below.

NEWS: #LSU has imposed a bowl ban for this year.

I respect the hell out of this move from LSU. The Tigers are currently 3-5, and have one guaranteed game left against Florida.

That means the Tigers are going to finish the season 3-6 if the Ole Miss game doesn’t happen, and they would have ended up in some kind of garbage bowl.

Instead of doing that, the Tigers are announcing they’re just not going to play in a bowl this season! What a punishment!

This is why the SEC is such an incredible conference. The Tigers won the national title last season, got slapped by an NCAA investigation and now impose a bowl ban during a terrible season.

It’s like a guy who has spoken to a woman in a year imposing a month long dating ban! What a laughable situation. You have to respect how brazen this is by LSU.

Never change, LSU! Never change.