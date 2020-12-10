Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Conservatives For Making ‘WAP’ A Hit, Calls Them ‘Crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion thanked conservatives who helped bump up the streams and make her and Cardi B’s raunchy rap song “WAP” a huge hit.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to Cardi for even putting me on the song," the 25-year-old rapper shared during her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

"But, I mean, I felt like that was really, like, a little weird," she added of the backlash from conservative listeners over the song's explicit lyrics.

“I know the Republicans have been having a bad year and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere,” she continued. “But I wanna tell them thank you for the streams! Because without you, I don’t know if we would’ve been here!”

The rapper went on, laughing and saying “them people crazy” while she wondered aloud why those who were upset about the lyrics were worried about her “WAP.”

The explicit rap about female pleasure spent weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and set a record with the most streams in a single week for a song — 93 million, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data — according to Billboard magazine.

Cardi B previously talked about WAP’s lyrics and defended the rap in the context of the rap genre, noting the double standard.

“The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker explained during her appearance on the “The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “Other people might think it’s strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal, you know what I’m saying?”