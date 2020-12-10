Miley Cyrus Gets Burrito Named After Her Following Her Comment On Chipotle’s TikTok

Miley Cyrus can now add another accomplishment to her many accolades after Chipotle decided to name a burrito in the singer’s honor following her comments on its social media post.

The 28-year-old singer has been busy on social media lately and decided to comment on the fast food company's Tik Tok post challenging her to reach out to them and in turn they would name one of their items on the menu after the the "Midnight Sky" singer.

“If Miley Cyrus comments, we’ll make a Miley burrito in our app,” the brand wrote on the video of someone holding a burrito with “Miley” on it. The post was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.

Check it out!

Cyrus saw the post and wrote back simply, "only if you name it 'the Guac is extra but so is Miley burrito.'"

Afterwards, the fast-food place tweeted out several messages. The first read, “We weren’t kidding @MileyCyrus.” The second said that, “Miley stans: the Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito is live in the Chipotle app now!”

The post included what Miley’s favorite burrito contained including, “white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, corn salsa, red salsa, lettuce and guacamole” for $8.75. Ironically, the item already includes guacamole, so it’s not extra in this burrito, something a spokesperson confirmed to the outlet.

The “Wrecking Ball” star previously commented on another person’s social media post on TikTok asking the superstar “if Miley Cyrus comments we will get married.”

She replied, “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats.”