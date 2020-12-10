New Orleans Saints Reduce Stadium Capacity To 3,000 Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The New Orleans Saints announced the fan capacity for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would be lowered to 3,000 ahead of the Dec. 20 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The decision to lower the Saints‘ fan capacity was triggered by an agreement made with the city, according to an article published Thursday by NBC’s Pro Football Talk. If the city reached a positivity rate that exceeded 5 percent and if the cases in Orleans Parish exceeded 25 per 100,000 population, the capacity would need to be lowered. Both of the thresholds had been surpassed, according to the outlet.

Louisiana has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases since mid-November, according to data from The New York Times.

“New Orleans Saints, in partnership with the city of New Orleans, have agreed to roll back their previously announced capacity for the Dec. 20 Kansas City Chiefs game from 15,000 to 3,000,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed.

Louisiana has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases since mid-November, according to data from The New York Times. (RELATED: REPORT: Saints Fined And Lose A 7th Round Draft Pick For Players Celebrating While Not Wearing Masks)

Maybe it’s time to find another plan of action for the NFL. If we can’t have fans inside the stands, then we need a better way to get the players pumped up and feeling like they’re playing a real football game.

For the MLB, they pumped recorded fan noise into the stadium. Maybe it’s time for the NFL to try that too.