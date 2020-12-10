REPORT: Top Bernie Sanders Surrogate Nina Turner Preparing To Run For Now-Vacant House Seat In Ohio

Top Bernie Sanders surrogate and progressive activist Nina Turner has filed to run for congress in Ohio, multiple outlets are reporting.

The initial filing was done Wednesday and Turner will need to complete more steps to make her run official, reports the New York Post. The filings reportedly show her campaign committee named as “Nina Turner for US.”

Disappointed to see Dems using GOP talking points to attack ideas our base (and the county) support. A majority of Americans Support: ????A Green New Deal

????Medicare for All

????Student Debt Cancellation

????Criminal Justice Reform

????Living wages

????Free College#DemDebate — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 26, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden selected Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge to head his Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday. Turner’s name had been floated as a possible choice to take Fudge’s seat in the event the Representative joined the Biden administration, and Turner told Politico earlier this week she was being courted as a potential candidate. (RELATED: Leaked Audio: Biden Says He Opposes Using Executive Authority The Way His ‘Progressive Friends’ Have Suggested)



Turner has previous experience as an Ohio State Senator and a Cleveland City Councilwoman. She was a supporter of Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, and later became the President of Our Revolution, a progressive organization spun out of the Sanders campaign.

She went on to be a national co-chair of the 2020 Sanders presidential campaign. She has expressed support for policies like Medicare For All and the Green New Deal. Newly-elected progressive Congresswoman and ally of “the squad” Cori Bush has tweeted support for Turner’s potential candidacy.