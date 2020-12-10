REPORT: Johnny Depp Will Be Paid $16 Million For His 1 Scene In The Upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Movie

Johnny Depp will reportedly be paid a staggering amount of money for filming one scene in the newest “Fantastic Beasts” movie.

When Depp originally resigned from the film saga, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that he would get his entire “eight-figure salary” after shooting one scene because of the pay or play clause in his contract. The Hollywood superstar resigned from the film after losing his libel case against The Sun involving abuse allegations towards ex-wife Amber Heard. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In a Wednesday profile from THR about Depp’s career over the past few years, it was revealed that he’ll be paid $16 million for shooting one scene, which will absolutely end up getting cut.

That’s right, folks! Johnny Depp is going to make $16 million for one scene of acting!

It shines a light on Depp’s recent years in a way that I’m not sure we’ve seen before.

Depp getting paid $16 million for a single scene of acting has to be an all-time Hollywood moment. We’re talking about more money than most people make in their entire lives, and he made it for a single scene!

One scene that won’t even make the final version of the third “Fantastic Beasts” movie! To say he got the back would be the understatement of the year.

I’m sure he’s not happy about losing his role in a major movie, but how mad can you be when you’re still going home with $16 million?

He got his money!