REPORT: Utah State Hires Blake Anderson As Their New Football Coach

Utah State has reportedly hired Blake Anderson as the school’s new football coach.

According to Steven Godfrey, the deal between the two sides is currently “being finalized” for the Arkansas State coach to take over the Aggies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

News: Blake Anderson is Utah State’s pick to become the Aggies’ next head coach. The two sides met in person earlier this week and a deal is being finalized currently. Original plan was to have Anderson coach at A State through Saturday before the IW game was cancelled — Steven N. Godfrey Jr. (@38Godfrey) December 10, 2020

I might be in the minority here when it comes to Anderson’s decision to leave the Red Wolves, but is this really a better job?

Anderson is an outstanding coach and I’m sure had tons of offers once it was known he wanted out, but Utah State doesn’t seem like a huge jump.

Generally speaking, coaches leave for better jobs. How is USU better? They’re not in a better recruiting area of America, and I doubt they have the resources that Arkansas State does.

Now, I could be totally wrong about the resources part, but it just seems like Arkansas State would be an easier place to win.

Either way, congrats to Anderson for the new job. He’s a hell of a coach, and there’s no doubt that Utah State is in good hands.