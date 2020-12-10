Giant Explosion In New York Captured On Video

A gigantic explosion in Rochester, New York has been captured on video.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a huge explosion and fireball can be seen consuming a house in a residential area. According to USA Today, the explosion took place Wednesday around 6:00 EST, and there were no casualties.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the explosion is still unknown. You can watch the insane explosion in the video below.

Video of a house explosion in Rochester, New York ???? (no injuries or casualties reported) pic.twitter.com/cAHuFFfQwQ — Old Row (@OldRowViral) December 10, 2020

People in the surrounding area should consider themselves damn lucky that nobody was hurt or killed. That explosion was no joke.

How the hell did everyone in the area walk away from that situation completely unharmed? It looked like a bomb went off.

Yet, not a single soul was touched. If that's not remarkable, then I don't know what is. Everyone should be counting their lucky stars.

I’d love to know what caused this situation to unfold. Again, it looks like a bomb was dropped on the house. Obviously, that’s not what happened, but certainly gave off that vibe in the video.

Of all the videos we see on the internet today, I don’t think we’ll see too many crazier than the one above! That was one hell of an explosion.