Russell Wilson Says Baseball Was His ‘Best Sport’

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes baseball was his best sport growing up.

Wilson’s MLB rights are currently owned by the New York Yankees, and he was drafted by the Rockies in 2010. Instead of playing baseball, he became an all-time great quarterback. However, it sounds like he believes he could have been an even bigger superstar in baseball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I was gonna be a top pick out of high school but I ended up turning it down. I still got drafted late. I always felt like baseball was my best sport,” Wilson explained during a recent interview on “Pardon My Take.”

The Seahawks quarterback also said he believes he’s a better baseball player than Tim Tebow. You can listen to his full comments below.

As crazy as it might sound, I actually don’t doubt for one second that Russell Wilson could be a dominant MLB player if he wanted to be.

He’s arguably the best athlete in America outside of maybe LeBron James. Don’t believe me? Just look at what he can do on the football field.

He’s strong, fast, insanely smart and can do anything physically required. The dude is a superstar by any metric you can think of.

If he focused only on baseball, do you really think he wouldn’t be in the MLB right now tearing it up? Of course not.

Let us know in the comments if you think Wilson would be a star in the MLB. I think most of you will agree with me.