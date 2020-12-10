Facebook, Instagram Experience ‘Major Outage’ Of Key Services

Facebook and Instagram are having issues with their messaging systems, The Independent reported Thursday.

Users on Facebook are reportedly unable to use Facebook Messenger, while Instagram is also having issues with direct messages.

Facebook Messenger is down https://t.co/rlytDsYk15 — The Independent (@Independent) December 10, 2020

The problems are reportedly hitting Europe especially hard.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble sending messages on Messenger, Instagram and Workplace Chat,” a Facebook spokesman said, reports The Herald. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Users on both platforms were able to send messages between the two different platforms until September, reports The Independent.

With Facebook’s announcement to discontinue messages between Facebook and Instagram in September, the company reportedly announced improvements to Instagram’s direct messaging system.

The outage comes just hours after Facebook announced it was fighting lawsuits to break up Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. (RELATED: Federal Trade Commission, 48 Attorneys General File Lawsuits Accusing Facebook Of Antitrust Violations)

Facebook’s “Platform Status” page lists the latest “major issue” as an “Invalid Page Welcome Message for Messenger Destination Ads.”

The listed issue has been ongoing since December 2 with no estimated time for when the issue will be resolved, according to Facebook for Developers.