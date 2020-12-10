Taylor Swift Will Release Her New Album ‘Evermore’ At Midnight EST

Taylor Swift successfully broke the internet Thursday by announcing her new album “Evermore.”

Literally less than an hour after I named “Folklore” the album of 2020, Swift went out and announced that her latest album will drop at midnight EST for her millions of fans around the world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Swift wrote on Twitter, “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.”

Friday is about to be a lit day for music. Kid Cudi’s new album is out and Taylor Swift is dropping another surprise album.

What the hell is going on right now? I name “Folklore” album of the year, and Swift responds by releasing “Evermore.”

I love what is going on right now. 2020 needed a huge shot of adrenaline, and we just got it straight to the heart thanks to Swift.

Check back Friday for my full review of her album. This is honestly the best entertainment news we’ve had in a long time!