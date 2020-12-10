Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 To Moms Facing Eviction Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Musician Taylor Swift donated $13,000 to two moms facing an upcoming eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Swift made the donations after The Washington Post featured both women in an article, according to an article published Thursday by the New York Post.

Taylor Swift makes $13,000 donations to 2 moms on verge of eviction amid pandemic. https://t.co/8H1EeKK80Q — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 9, 2020

Shelbie Selewski reportedly makes $200 per week on unemployment, according to The Washington Post. She finally started a GoFundMe to help cover costs, the NYPost reported.

“I have never thought to make a GoFundMe, but with Christmas approaching I just didn’t know what else to do,” Selewski wrote in her listing, the outlet reported. “The money will go directly to keeping our lights on this holiday season and trying to pay some rent so we aren’t evicted. Any leftover money will go toward the kids.”

Swift is reportedly the top donor on Selewski’s fundraiser, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: REPORT: Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 To Student Trying To Pay For College)

“Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you,” Swift said in her message to Selewski, the outlet reported. “I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

Swift also contributed to another womens’ funds after seeing the story.