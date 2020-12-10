Texas Vs. Kansas Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Texas vs. Kansas has been canceled.

The Jayhawks released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing that the game was canned “due to the shutdown of football operations at the University of Texas as a result of recent positive tests for COVID-19. The Big 12 Conference determined the game will not be re-scheduled and has declared it “no contest.'” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kansas’ football season is now over with an 0-9 record.

Saturday’s Kansas vs. Texas game has been canceled More → https://t.co/FsxMi13jMu pic.twitter.com/JzzAYzz8Q2 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) December 10, 2020

Embrace the carnage, folks! Embrace the carnage. At this point, if you’re surprised by cancelations, then you’re just not paying attention.

While this is bad news for Kansas, this is really bad news for Tom Herman and Texas.

Why? Well, Tom Herman needs every win he can earn in order to save his job with the Longhorns. He needs every win he can find.

The game against Kansas was almost certainly going to be a win for the Longhorns, and now it won’t happen. With a bowl win, the best the Longhorns can finish is 7-3.

With a bowl loss, Texas will finish 6-4, and that’ll probably end Herman’s time in Austin.

He better hope they get a weak bowl opponent. If not, he’s going to need to update his resume!