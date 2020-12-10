‘I’m Very Nervous’: Trucking Company Owner Details Vaccine Distribution Fears

Mike Kucharski, the co-owner and vice president of JKC Trucking, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, expected dry ice shortages and more.
Pfizer and Moderna are leading the way for a coronavirus vaccine. As both companies await approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, distribution logistics are underway.
“Pfizer’s going to ship the product directly Pfizer and directly to carriers [that] will ship it out,” Kucharski said. “Moderna’s taking a little different approach. They’re going to send it to a distribution warehouse.” (RELATED: After Months Of Sowing Distrust In The Coronavirus Vaccine, Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Are First In Line To Get It)
WATCH:
