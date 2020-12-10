‘I’m Very Nervous’: Trucking Company Owner Details Vaccine Distribution Fears

Mike Kucharski, the co-owner and vice president of JKC Trucking, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, expected dry ice shortages and more.

Pfizer and Moderna are leading the way for a coronavirus vaccine. As both companies await approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, distribution logistics are underway.

“Pfizer’s going to ship the product directly Pfizer and directly to carriers [that] will ship it out,” Kucharski said. “Moderna’s taking a little different approach. They’re going to send it to a distribution warehouse.” (RELATED: After Months Of Sowing Distrust In The Coronavirus Vaccine, Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Are First In Line To Get It)

Kucharski, who previously spoke out against the “defund the police” movement, discussed his fears of transporting the vaccines.

“I am very, very nervous actually because I think a truckload of COVID vaccines is going to be worth as much as a truckload of money,” he said.

Kucharski also discussed a potential food shortage associated with the vaccine distribution and more.

WATCH:

