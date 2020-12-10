REPORT: 70-Year-Old Woman Brandishing A Knife Shot Dead In Jail Lobby

A correctional officer shot a 70-year-old homeless woman in a Washington state jail lobby after the woman brandished a knife, The New York Post reported.

Nancy King was reportedly pounding on the door to the lobby Dec. 4 when Spokane County Jail Sergeant Justin White told her to drop the knife, according to the Post.

After being told to drop the knife, King allegedly “moved aggressively” toward White. The officer then fatally shot King.

Jail Director Mike Sparber reportedly said White acted in self-defense after King pulled the knife.

“Sure a homeless person can seem scary, but it’s hard to picture someone that small and elderly being a threat to a corrections officer,” said Jack King, Nancy’s nephew, according to Post.

Jack reportedly went on to say that his aunt struggled with mental health and alcoholism for years.

“It was a cold night,” Jack reportedly added. “I don’t know if she was having a mental breakdown or if she was just freezing to death and looking for someplace warm to go.” (RELATED: ‘We’re The Taxpayers’: At Least 139 Hotels Are Operating As Homeless Shelters In NYC Without Notifying Neighbors)

White was placed on leave during the investigation, according to The New York Post.