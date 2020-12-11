Art Work Featuring Human Blood Will Go On Display In Washington To Confront Trump Voters

An art work featuring human blood donated by Americans will be installed in Washington, D.C. to confront Donald Trump supporters, the Hill reported.

Russian-born, French-based artist Andrei Molodkin’s “The White House Filled With the Blood of US Citizens” will be projected onto the windows of CulturalDC’s Source Theater, according to the Hill. The video shows blood donated by Americans at a church in France for the art work pouring through a transparent acrylic replica of the White House.

The piece is intended to confront “the 73 million Americans who voted to reelect Donald Trump and the ‘blood-soaked system’ of American political power.” (RELATED: An Art Piece Shows Ivanka Trump Cleaning)

“The use of human blood is required to interrogate the existing political system,” Molodkin said in a statement. “I have questions about why people have to give their blood for an ideology so I say, if you have to give your blood, give it to art or to something that you’re free to choose.”

Molodkin has made similar mixed-media art pieces before, and some of them have also been morbid. In a 2006 piece called “Cold War II,” an opaque black liquid is pumped through a transparent acrylic casing. In another, he attempted to make oil from human corpses, according to Artsy.

He also has an exhibition called “Bloodline” that uses themes from the language law enforcement uses globally to silence dissent, and similarly used real human blood, according to the Moscow Times. He has said that the inspiration to use blood as a medium came from his time serving in the Soviet Army after having seen a fellow soldier shoot himself in the heart.

The piece is scheduled to be projected in Washington on Jan. 1, less than 3 weeks before President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated. It is reportedly being organized by a nonprofit that encourages artists “to interrogate social and political concerns,” according to the Hill.