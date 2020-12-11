Bill Belichick Says ‘Cam’s Our Quarterback’

Cam Newton will remain the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots lost 24-3 Thursday night to the Rams, and Newton finished with 119 yards passing, no touchdowns and an interception. Will the Pats make a change for the final three games? Don’t count on it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, head coach Bill Belichick told the media, “Cam’s our quarterback.” That should be more than enough to end any speculation that might be floating around.

I’m not really sure what the point of benching Newton with three games left would be. That doesn’t seem to be a winning strategy.

It’d be one thing if the Patriots had a young star they were grooming on the bench, but does anyone believe Jarrett Stidham gives New England a better shot at winning than Cam Newton?

The answer to that is no. If he did, Belichick would have started him a long time ago. Newton is by far and away the best option, and the Pats have to ride with him these final three games.

Once the offseason gets here, Belichick and company can evaluate the quarterback position for 2020. The bad news for them is that they’re record is too good to get a high draft pick for a QB. That means there’s a great chance Newton is back in 2021.

No matter what, benching Newton for the final three games makes zero sense.