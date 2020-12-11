BLM Calls Out Biden And Harris For Ignoring Their Requests To Meet

Black Lives Matter expressed frustration that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have ignored their requests for a meeting.

The organization said on Instagram Wednesday that they sent a letter requesting a meeting 32 days ago and have heard no response.

“On the night of the Biden Harris victory, BLM sent a letter requesting a meeting,” Black Lives Matter said. (RELATED: ‘Intentional Erasure’: Black Lives Matter Fractures Over Power As Chapters Split From Network)

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Rep. Cedric Richmond met with several civil rights groups yesterday. We weren’t invited,” they added. “Black life cannot wait. Creating thriving conditions for Black communities in the 21st century cannot be put on pause.”

Biden held a 2-hour virtual meeting Tuesday with prominent civil rights groups where he promised to appoint a diverse cabinet that would prioritize issues of racial justice, according to the New York Post. Harris and Richmond, who will be a senior advisor in the Biden administration, were both in attendance. The meeting was closed to the press.

“As the organization leading the largest global social justice movement, we demand a seat at the table,” Black Lives Matter wrote on Instagram. “To ignore us – and the 64,000 of you who have signed our petition – is to ignore our generation’s most pressing demands for transformative justice.”

“Let them know you’re waiting too,” the group told their 4.1 million followers. The Instagram post has since received over 94,000 likes.