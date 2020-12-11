Boston College won’t play in a bowl game this season.

Despite finishing the season at 6-5, the Eagles announced Thursday that they wouldn't accept a bowl game this season.

BC AD said in part, “Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones.”

Breaking News: BC Football Concludes 2020 Football Season; 6-5 Eagles decide to opt out of a bowl gamehttps://t.co/X1Bu57eAkm pic.twitter.com/63bCdfKNzc — BC Football (@BCFootball) December 10, 2020

Get used to seeing this, folks. Boston College was in position to get an okay bowl game, and they just said forget about it.

The bowl season is about a lot more than the actual game. All the bowls have a ton of stuff that goes with them.

There are events, parties, new locations for players to discover and more. None of that can happen this season thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means you have to spend weeks preparing for nothing more than a road game without any of the fun elements.

Obviously, that’s a hard sell to make if the bowl game you’re going to be in isn’t a huge one. It’s one thing to play in the Rose Bowl or the playoff. It’s another to try to get fired up about the Music City Bowl.

As a betting man, I’d bet that more teams will do the same as Boston College and choose to opt out of the 2020 bowl season. I’d be shocked if the Eagles are the only team to make this decision.