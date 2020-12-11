REPORT: 5-Year-Old Shot By Friend After Finding Gun Unattended, Thinking It Was Unloaded

A five-year-old girl from Georgia was killed by her friend when she was accidentally shot and killed while playing with a handgun, according to reports.

Jada Willingham was found by her babysitter bleeding from her face after a gunshot was heard in another room, Newsweek reports.

Girl, 5, accidentally shoots, kills another 5-year-old in Georgia home, police say; man charged https://t.co/rUxwyL0S6Y — WPXI (@WPXI) December 9, 2020

Police arrived around 3:20 p.m. and allegedly found Willingham’s babysitter holding a cloth to her face to try and stop the bleeding.

The babysitter told investigators that the two girls were playing together and had found a handgun without anyone knowing, according to Newsweek. The children then allegedly took the handgun into a bedroom where the victim told the other child to pull the trigger. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Boy Shoots Home Intruder, Says He Cried ‘Like A Little Baby’)

Willingham reportedly died shortly after being taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital.

“I don’t know what happened to my daughter. All I know is she was accidentally shot, that’s not enough,” the victim’s mother, Keisha Walker said, according to Newsweek. “Words can’t explain how that little girl was, and I’ll never see her again. I’ll never get another Jada.”

Chad Brooks Sr., the father of the other children in the house, was reportedly arrested for second-degree murder and cruelty to children as a result of the incident, the outlet reports.